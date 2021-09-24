First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.21. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,045,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after buying an additional 701,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,610,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,726,000 after buying an additional 212,737 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $3,905,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,769,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,710,000 after buying an additional 150,946 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

