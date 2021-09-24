FintruX Network (FTX) Trading Down 22.6% Over Last 7 Days

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $6,054.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00053654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00124516 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00043681 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

