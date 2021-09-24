Financial Insights Inc. Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 745 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.44. 58,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,384,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.62. The firm has a market cap of $220.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.