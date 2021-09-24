Financial Insights Inc. Purchases New Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 64,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 26,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $106.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,548. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.73. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $188.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

