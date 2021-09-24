Financial Insights Inc. Makes New Investment in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,276 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $3,277,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 59,068 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 41,098 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $12,213,000. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHP stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.38. 63,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,467. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.81. The firm has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 118.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lowered BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $768.67.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

