Financial Insights Inc. Has $138,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Insights Inc. trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,073,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,621,000 after purchasing an additional 314,333 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000.

MUB traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $116.66. 14,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,290. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.92. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

