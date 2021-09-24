Fiducient Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fiducient Advisors LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.5% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,501 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,812 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,994 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.85. 545,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,702,205. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.33 and its 200-day moving average is $156.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

