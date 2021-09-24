FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Gap Down to $8.30

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $8.01. FG New America Acquisition shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 1,800 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on OPFI. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09.

In related news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of FG New America Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth $18,044,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth $14,975,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,679,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,076,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in FG New America Acquisition by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 222,500 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

