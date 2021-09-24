FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $344.00 to $283.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. FedEx traded as low as $228.99 and last traded at $232.12, with a volume of 226330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.07.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FDX. Argus decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.92.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.54.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

About FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

