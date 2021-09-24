FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $300.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $315.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FedEx from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.92.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $228.92 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 52 week low of $228.08 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.54.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $1,911,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 6.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 15.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 571.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

