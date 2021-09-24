FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $300.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $315.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.05% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FedEx from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.92.
Shares of FDX stock opened at $228.92 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 52 week low of $228.08 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.54.
In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $1,911,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 6.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 15.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 571.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FedEx
FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
