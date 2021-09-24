FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Decreased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after buying an additional 143,793 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in FedEx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,099,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $5,557,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.40. The stock had a trading volume of 64,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,178. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.08 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

