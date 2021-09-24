Fear (FEAR) Price Reaches $0.77 on Top Exchanges

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Fear coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001789 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fear has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Fear has a total market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00054356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00124703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012153 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044249 BTC.

About Fear

Fear (CRYPTO:FEAR) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

