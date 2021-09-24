Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,705.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,615 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.6% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.35.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total transaction of $89,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock worth $905,549,833. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $6.06 on Friday, reaching $352.02. The stock had a trading volume of 802,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,488,514. The company has a market cap of $992.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $363.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.84. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

