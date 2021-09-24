Evedo Market Cap Achieves $1.46 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Evedo has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. Evedo has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00053587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00125645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012176 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00043855 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,441,339 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.