Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Hits Market Capitalization of $32.71 Million

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for approximately $2.92 or 0.00006961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $32.71 million and $3.00 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,207,217 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

