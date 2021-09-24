Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Trading Down 2.3%

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$22.08 and last traded at C$22.12. 124,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 220,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.65.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ERO. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.40.

The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$148.31 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

