Ergoteles LLC Has $27.38 Million Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,326 shares during the period. Plug Power comprises 0.6% of Ergoteles LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.14% of Plug Power worth $27,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 16,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 144,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 56,615 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,283,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.48.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.09. 842,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,252,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.40. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.