Ergoteles LLC Buys 1,058,641 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 11,505.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,067,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058,641 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Ergoteles LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $45,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XME. NexWave Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2,045.4% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 112,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 107,240 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XME traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 341,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,884. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.93.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

