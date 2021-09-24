Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Molina Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.22.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $282.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $151.66 and a fifty-two week high of $286.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.32.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

