Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRXT)

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Clarus Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($19.26) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CRXT stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

