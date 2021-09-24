Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

