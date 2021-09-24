Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 67 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $215.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

