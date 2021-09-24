Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $2.90 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 79.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $682.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.17 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $678.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $595.70.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total value of $4,840,648.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

