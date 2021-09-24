Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 582 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 103.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 203,992 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 103,820 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.5% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 543,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,583,000 after acquiring an additional 84,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 530,592 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after buying an additional 17,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.45. 27,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,768,634. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.28. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.