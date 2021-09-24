Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 2,247 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,477 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management raised its position in NIKE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in NIKE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in NIKE by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.78.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,671 shares of company stock valued at $49,513,487. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $9.83 on Friday, hitting $149.75. 550,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,324,993. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.80 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

