Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.94.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $57.29. 250,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,206,807. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.31. The company has a market capitalization of $242.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

