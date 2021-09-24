Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 2,444 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPM traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.76. The stock had a trading volume of 172,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,702,205. The stock has a market cap of $486.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.33 and a 200-day moving average of $156.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.