Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.44.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 24,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ERJ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.73. 61,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. Embraer has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $18.39.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

