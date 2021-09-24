Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Takes Position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 240,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,932,000. Renaissance IPO ETF makes up 8.9% of Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 462.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Get Renaissance IPO ETF alerts:

Shares of IPO traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,356. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $77.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average of $63.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.