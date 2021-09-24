Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Takes Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 432,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,907,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 119,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 63,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $419,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,366,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 576,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 26,874 shares in the last quarter.

FPE traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,321. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

