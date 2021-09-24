eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Up 5.1%

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.30 and last traded at $38.14. 6,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 721,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.30.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39 and a beta of -0.12.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruffer LLP grew its position in eHealth by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP grew its position in eHealth by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,168,000 after acquiring an additional 750,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in eHealth by 132.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 28,408 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in eHealth by 81.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCSF Management LLC grew its position in eHealth by 60.8% during the first quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 154,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 58,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.
eHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:EHTH)
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.