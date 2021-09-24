eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Up 5.1%

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.30 and last traded at $38.14. 6,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 721,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39 and a beta of -0.12.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.65 million. eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruffer LLP grew its position in eHealth by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP grew its position in eHealth by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,168,000 after acquiring an additional 750,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in eHealth by 132.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 28,408 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in eHealth by 81.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCSF Management LLC grew its position in eHealth by 60.8% during the first quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 154,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 58,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

