Edgeware Hits One Day Volume of $1.39 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $50.00 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00053671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00124219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00043510 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,441,132,463 coins and its circulating supply is 5,812,080,801 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

