ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECNCF shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of ECN Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,405. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

