DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $425.27

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 425.27 ($5.56) and traded as high as GBX 446.84 ($5.84). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 440 ($5.75), with a volume of 2,186,781 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. restated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital upped their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 577 ($7.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 492.80 ($6.44).

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 437.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 425.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21.

In related news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 15,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total value of £70,375.24 ($91,945.70). Also, insider Miles Roberts sold 702,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97), for a total value of £3,208,546.73 ($4,191,986.84).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

