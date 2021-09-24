Drax Group (LON:DRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $507.50

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 507.50 ($6.63) and last traded at GBX 503 ($6.57), with a volume of 1249511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490.80 ($6.41).

DRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 509 ($6.65).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -25.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 425.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 422.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.88%.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

