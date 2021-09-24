Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Shares Down 0.6%

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRLGF. Clarus Securities upped their target price on Dominion Lending Centres from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Desjardins upped their target price on Dominion Lending Centres from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

