Diligent Investors LLC Sells 200 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.69. 53,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,006. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.