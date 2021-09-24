Diligent Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth $66,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth $95,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth $110,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth $211,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of OPI stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.30. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). The firm had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

