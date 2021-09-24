Diligent Investors LLC Has $725,000 Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,811,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,622,000 after buying an additional 597,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,445,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,169,000 after purchasing an additional 660,152 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,015,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,963,000 after purchasing an additional 488,828 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,139,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,492,000 after purchasing an additional 111,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

RTX stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.50. The stock had a trading volume of 147,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,711. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.82. The company has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

