Diligent Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.3% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.90. The stock had a trading volume of 226,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,220,011. The company has a market cap of $449.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.71. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.