DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU) Trading Down 8.2%

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU) was down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 27,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 29,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DILAU. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,518,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $1,762,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,259,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,014,000.

