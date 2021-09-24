Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) and Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Head to Head Analysis

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) and Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Digital Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Digital Realty Trust pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmland Partners pays out 333.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Farmland Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Digital Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and Farmland Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Realty Trust $3.90 billion 11.20 $356.40 million $6.22 24.87 Farmland Partners $50.69 million 8.37 $7.12 million $0.06 215.33

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Farmland Partners. Digital Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmland Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Farmland Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Farmland Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and Farmland Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Realty Trust 13.22% 3.52% 1.72% Farmland Partners 6.19% 0.16% 0.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Digital Realty Trust and Farmland Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Realty Trust 0 2 8 1 2.91 Farmland Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00

Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $166.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.64%. Farmland Partners has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential downside of 9.06%. Given Digital Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Realty Trust is more favorable than Farmland Partners.

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats Farmland Partners on 16 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming. The company was founded on March 9, 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans. The company was founded on September 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.