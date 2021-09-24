DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,952. DermTech has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 0.81.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. DermTech had a negative net margin of 558.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DermTech will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $40,749.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,130 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 45,641 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.