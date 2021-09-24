Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) Insider Tony Griffin Sells 5,346 Shares

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) insider Tony Griffin sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,237 ($68.42), for a total transaction of £279,970.02 ($365,782.62).

Tony Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Tony Griffin sold 17,500 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,001 ($65.34), for a total value of £875,175 ($1,143,421.74).

DPH opened at GBX 5,225 ($68.26) on Friday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 3,127.72 ($40.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,525 ($72.18). The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,060.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,347.08. The company has a market cap of £5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a GBX 29.39 ($0.38) dividend. This is a boost from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $11.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

DPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,960 ($51.74) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

