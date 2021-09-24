Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

DVDCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a $13.30 price target on Davide Campari-Milano and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, raised Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.