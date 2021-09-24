Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Sets New 52-Week High at $147.81

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $147.81 and last traded at $147.47, with a volume of 14506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.38.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of -867.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.98.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $785,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,929,445.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 16,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,214.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,850,958 shares of company stock valued at $244,459,835. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 269,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Datadog by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Datadog by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,278,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

