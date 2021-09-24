Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $159.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $89.34 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.98 and a 200-day moving average of $143.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,848.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.