Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Stephens

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stephens from $170.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DRI. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.16.

DRI traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,964. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $89.34 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $735,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,045,722.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,217 shares in the company, valued at $34,537,154.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

