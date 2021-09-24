Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE DRI opened at $159.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $89.34 and a 12 month high of $164.28.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,208,496.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,706,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 22,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $3,325,100.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.