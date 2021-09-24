Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $162.40 and last traded at $161.05, with a volume of 19141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.32.

The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.07.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $735,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,045,722.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,208,496.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,706,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.28.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.